Tesco Turkey Breast Joint with Pork, Apple & Chestnut Stuffing Serves 2-3

1/3 of a pack
- Energy
- 1196kJ
-
- 286kcal
- 14%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 15.3g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.7g
- 24%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.1g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.89g
- 15%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 836kJ / 200kcal
Product Description
- Basted skin-on, boneless turkey breast with a pork, apple and chestnut stuffing, topped with smoked streaky bacon and cracked black pepper.
- From Trusted Farms Boneless turkey joint with a pork, apple and chestnut stuffing This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (67%), Pork, Apple and Chestnut Stuffing (20%) [Pork, Apple, Chestnuts, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Concentrated Apple Juice, Honey, Pea Protein, Dried Apple, Pea Fibre, Parsley, Thyme, Salt, Nutmeg, Maize Starch, Dextrose, White Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Acidity Regulators (Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid)], Smoked Streaky Bacon (6%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Water, Turkey Extract, Maize Starch, Salt, Light Brown Sugar, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Mushroom, Kelp, Star Anise.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C /Fan 160°C/Gas 4 60 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place foil tray in a roasting tin in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 50 minutes. After cooking time cover with kitchen foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes. Before carving remove the parcels from the foil tray and ensure the ovenable pad is removed.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British turkey and pork.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Pad. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a pack (143g**)
|Energy
|836kJ / 200kcal
|1196kJ / 286kcal
|Fat
|10.7g
|15.3g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|4.7g
|Carbohydrate
|1.8g
|2.5g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|2.0g
|Protein
|23.5g
|33.6g
|Salt
|0.62g
|0.89g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 429g.
|-
|-
Safety information
