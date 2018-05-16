We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Turkey Breast Joint with Pork, Apple & Chestnut Stuffing Serves 2-3

Part of the Festive Food to Order Range. Coming Soon

£10.00
£20.00/kg

1/3 of a pack

Energy
1196kJ
286kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
15.3g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.7g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.1g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.89g

medium

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 836kJ / 200kcal

Product Description

  • Basted skin-on, boneless turkey breast with a pork, apple and chestnut stuffing, topped with smoked streaky bacon and cracked black pepper.
  • From Trusted Farms Boneless turkey joint with a pork, apple and chestnut stuffing This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (67%), Pork, Apple and Chestnut Stuffing (20%) [Pork, Apple, Chestnuts, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Concentrated Apple Juice, Honey, Pea Protein, Dried Apple, Pea Fibre, Parsley, Thyme, Salt, Nutmeg, Maize Starch, Dextrose, White Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Acidity Regulators (Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid)], Smoked Streaky Bacon (6%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Water, Turkey Extract, Maize Starch, Salt, Light Brown Sugar, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Mushroom, Kelp, Star Anise.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C /Fan 160°C/Gas 4 60 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place foil tray in a roasting tin in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 50 minutes. After cooking time cover with kitchen foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes. Before carving remove the parcels from the foil tray and ensure the ovenable pad is removed.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British turkey and pork.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Pad. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack (143g**)
Energy836kJ / 200kcal1196kJ / 286kcal
Fat10.7g15.3g
Saturates3.3g4.7g
Carbohydrate1.8g2.5g
Sugars1.5g2.1g
Fibre1.4g2.0g
Protein23.5g33.6g
Salt0.62g0.89g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 429g.--

Safety information

