Tesco Finest Beef Bourguignon Serves 4

Typical values per 100g: Energy 453kJ / 108kcal
Product Description
- Cooked beef in a red wine and smoked bacon sauce with roasted Borettane onions and mushrooms.
- Succulent beef is slow cooked gently in a rich red wine sauce with roasted Borettane onions and button mushrooms for a deep, savoury flavour. Topped with fresh parsley, serve this full bodied stew with creamy mash for a luxurious dinner party main. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
- Rich & Indulgent in a deep red wine sauce
- Pack size: 1.2KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Beef (30%) [Beef, Red Wine, Cornflour, Salt], Red Wine, Water, Borettane Onion (6%), Mushroom, Onion, Smoked Bacon [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beef Extract, Balsamic Vinegar [Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must], Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Demerara Sugar, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Beef Gelatine, Salt, Parsley, Caramelised Sugar, Thyme, Sugar, Concentrated Onion Juice, Black Pepper, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 45 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produce of
Made using British beef and pork.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
-
Net Contents
1.2kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (270g**)
|Energy
|453kJ / 108kcal
|1223kJ / 292kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|12.2g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|5.7g
|15.4g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|5.9g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|2.4g
|Protein
|10.7g
|29.0g
|Salt
|0.49g
|1.33g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 1200g typically weighs 1082g.
|-
|-
