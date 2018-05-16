We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Beef Bourguignon Serves 4

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Beef Bourguignon Serves 4

Part of the Festive Food to Order Range. Coming Soon

£12.50
£1.05/100g

Part of the Festive Food to Order Range. Coming Soon

¼ of a pack

Energy
1223kJ
292kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
12.2g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.2g

low

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.9g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.33g

medium

22%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 453kJ / 108kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked beef in a red wine and smoked bacon sauce with roasted Borettane onions and mushrooms.
  • Succulent beef is slow cooked gently in a rich red wine sauce with roasted Borettane onions and button mushrooms for a deep, savoury flavour. Topped with fresh parsley, serve this full bodied stew with creamy mash for a luxurious dinner party main. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
  • Rich & Indulgent in a deep red wine sauce
  • Pack size: 1.2KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Beef (30%) [Beef, Red Wine, Cornflour, Salt], Red Wine, Water, Borettane Onion (6%), Mushroom, Onion, Smoked Bacon [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beef Extract, Balsamic Vinegar [Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must], Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Demerara Sugar, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Beef Gelatine, Salt, Parsley, Caramelised Sugar, Thyme, Sugar, Concentrated Onion Juice, Black Pepper, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 45 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Made using British beef and pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

1.2kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (270g**)
Energy453kJ / 108kcal1223kJ / 292kcal
Fat4.5g12.2g
Saturates1.5g4.2g
Carbohydrate5.7g15.4g
Sugars2.2g5.9g
Fibre0.9g2.4g
Protein10.7g29.0g
Salt0.49g1.33g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 1200g typically weighs 1082g.--
View all Festive Food to Order Mains

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here