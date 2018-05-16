We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Salmon Prawn & Avocado Mousse Starter 160G

Tesco Finest Salmon Prawn & Avocado Mousse Starter 160G

Energy
660kJ
159kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
12.5g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.2g

high

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.00g

medium

17%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 825kJ / 199kcal

Product Description

  • Avocado mousse topped with salmon (Salmo salar) mousse, diced smoked salmon and parsley king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei).
  • Our impressive, ready to serve starters are made with a rich and creamy avocado mousse layer and topped with a smoked and honey roast salmon mousse layer, made with whipping cream and cream cheese. For extra indulgence, they're hand finished with Scottish smoked salmon pieces and juicy king prawns, and lightly dressed in finely chopped parsley. Our Tesco Finest salmon is RSPCA Assured, so you can be confident that the fish has been farmed responsibly.
  • Rich & Creamy Hand finished with smoked salmon and king prawns SCOTTISH SALMON RESPONSIBLY SOURCED
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (29%), Avocado (20%), Stabilised Whipping Cream [Whipping Cream (Milk), Stabiliser (Carrageenan)], Full Fat Soft Cheese [Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Sea Salt], King Prawn (Crustacean) (10%), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Water, Lime Juice, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Fish Gelatine, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Cornflour, Demerara Sugar, Salt, Honey, Parsley, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Produce of

Made using salmon farmed in the U.K., Scotland and king prawns farmed in Honduras, Thailand and Vietnam.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  Caution: This product can contain minor bones. Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Lid. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

160g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (80g)
Energy825kJ / 199kcal660kJ / 159kcal
Fat15.6g12.5g
Saturates6.5g5.2g
Carbohydrate3.5g2.8g
Sugars1.7g1.4g
Fibre1.0g0.8g
Protein10.6g8.5g
Salt1.25g1.00g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

