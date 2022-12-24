We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco St Clements Salmon Joint 505G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco St Clements Salmon Joint 505G

This product is available for delivery and collection until 31/12/22

£10.00
£19.81/kg

This product is available for delivery and collection until 31/12/22

1/4 of a pack (115**)

Energy
1027kJ
246kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
15.3g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.0g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.52g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 893kJ / 214kcal

Product Description

  • Skin-on salmon (Salmo salar) joint with an orange and lemon sprinkle topped with orange slices.
  • A ready to cook salmon joint with a lemon & orange seasoning, hand garnished with orange half moon slices Responsibly sourcing our salmon is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • RESPONSIBLY SOURCED with a lemon and orange seasoning, hand garnished with orange
  • Pack size: 505G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (93%), Orange, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Black Pepper, Orange Peel, Lemon Peel, Parsley, Bell Pepper, Lemon Juice Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12-14 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Chilled 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 32-34 mins Loosely wrap in lightly oiled foil to form a parcel. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Made using salmon farmed in Norway or U.K., Scotland. See front of pack for specific origin.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may contains pips..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

505g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (115g**)
Energy893kJ / 214kcal1027kJ / 246kcal
Fat13.3g15.3g
Saturates2.6g3.0g
Carbohydrate1.6g1.8g
Sugars1.4g1.6g
Fibre0.4g0.5g
Protein21.8g25.1g
Salt0.45g0.52g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)1437mg1652mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, skin removed.--
** When cooked according to instructions 505g typically weighs 460g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may contains pips..

View all Fresh Fish & Seafood

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here