Tesco St Clements Salmon Joint 505G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 893kJ / 214kcal
Product Description
- Skin-on salmon (Salmo salar) joint with an orange and lemon sprinkle topped with orange slices.
- A ready to cook salmon joint with a lemon & orange seasoning, hand garnished with orange half moon slices Responsibly sourcing our salmon is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- RESPONSIBLY SOURCED with a lemon and orange seasoning, hand garnished with orange
- Pack size: 505G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (93%), Orange, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Black Pepper, Orange Peel, Lemon Peel, Parsley, Bell Pepper, Lemon Juice Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12-14 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Chilled 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 32-34 mins Loosely wrap in lightly oiled foil to form a parcel. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produce of
Made using salmon farmed in Norway or U.K., Scotland. See front of pack for specific origin.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may contains pips..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
-
Net Contents
505g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (115g**)
|Energy
|893kJ / 214kcal
|1027kJ / 246kcal
|Fat
|13.3g
|15.3g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.6g
|1.8g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Protein
|21.8g
|25.1g
|Salt
|0.45g
|0.52g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|1437mg
|1652mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, skin removed.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 505g typically weighs 460g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may contains pips..
