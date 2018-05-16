Wasabi Korean Bbq Beef With Rice 450G

Product Description
- Cooked white long grain rice served with Korean style barbeque sauce with marinated beef and seared carrot, white onion, yellow pepper, red pepper and green pepper.
- This is the original recipe Mr Kim, our founder, brought back from his years as a chef in Seoul (save for a few tweaks to make it even more delicious). It's alive with the sweetness of pear purée, the tanginess of teriyaki sauce and the richness of garlic and ginger.
- Wasabi embodies the delicious adventures of Mr Kim. This mercurial man spent decades in Japan, Thailand, China and South Korea mastering their vibrant dishes - all so you can taste their big flavours at home.
- Korean style: in a box
- Succulent beef in a sweet, rich and tangy Korean BBQ style sauce with rice
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked White Long Grain Rice (Water, White Long Grain Rice, Rapeseed Oil), Water, Teriyaki Sauce (Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Water, Sake, Modified Maize Starch (E1422), Colour (E150(c))), Garlic Puree, Onion Puree, Beef (11%), Seared Carrot, Seared Yellow Pepper, Seared White Onion, Pear Puree (Pear Puree, Antioxidant (E300)), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Seared Green Pepper, Seared Red Pepper, Potato Starch, Konbu Dashi Stock (Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Salt, Glucose, Dried Kelp Powder, Kelp Extract (Dextrin, Kelp, Flavour Enhancer (E621, Salt)), Mirin (Glucose Syrup, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Fermented Rice Alcohol (Water, Rice, Alcohol, Salt, Rice Malt), Sugar, Acidity Regulator (E330), Cane Molasses), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Puree, White Pepper
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory that uses or handles Crustaceans, Sesame, Fish, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites and Barley Gluten. For allergen, including Cereal containing Gluten, see ingredient in bold.
Storage
- Keep in fridge- See front of pack for 'use by' date
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Before heating: Remove outer bento bowl and cardboard sleeve
- Pierce film several times
- Pop in microwave
During heating: Heat for 3.30 minutes - Peel back film and stir
- Re-cover with film lid and continue to heat for another 3.30 minutes
After heating: Stand for 1 min. Stir and tuck in. Do not reheat
900w 7 min, 1000w 7 min
Oven cook
Instructions: - Preheat oven
- Remove outer bento bowl and cardboard sleeve
- Pierce film several times
- Pop on baking tray in middle of oven
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6, 30 min
- Stand for 1 min
- Stir and tuck in
- Do not reheat
Produce of
Made in the UK by us, using beef from EU/UK
Number of uses
We think this is the perfect portion for one
Warnings
- We've carefully removed bones, but there's a tiny chance some might be left.
Name and address
- Wasabi Co. Ltd,
- Unit 5 Origin Business Park,
- Rainsford Road,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7FW,
Return to
- Wanna chat?
- Say 'konnichiwa' to hi@wasabi.uk.com
- Discover more tantalising flavours online...
- wasabi.uk.com
- Wasabi Co. Ltd,
- Unit 5 Origin Business Park,
- Rainsford Road,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7FW,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
450g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as consumed per 100g
|as consumed per pack
|Energy (KJ)
|599
|2426
|Energy (Kcal)
|142
|573
|Fat (g)
|2.0
|7.9
|of which saturate fat (g)
|0.7
|2.8
|Carbohydrate (g)
|26.4
|106.9
|of which sugar (g)
|10.2
|41.1
|Protein (g)
|5.1
|20.6
|Salt (g)
|1.07
|4.32
|We think this is the perfect portion for one
|-
|-
Safety information
We've carefully removed bones, but there's a tiny chance some might be left.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.