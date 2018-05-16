New
Tanqueray Gin Cocktail Shaker Jigger & Spoon
Product Description
- Tanqueray Gin Cocktail Shaker Jigger & Spoon
- Tanqueray London Dry Gin
- Distilled four times, made from the world's finest botanicals.
- Fortune favours the brave. Back in the 1830's Charles Tanqueray wasn't afraid to mix his bold ideas. His ingenious pursuit for perfection paid off, creating Tanqueray London dry, a perfectly balanced gin and one of the most awarded gins in the world.
- The Tanqueray word and associated logos are trademarks owned by Diageo Brands B.V., and are used under licence. Tanqueray™ 2022
- Produced under licence by Beams International Ltd.
- Tanqueray™ Official Licensed Product
Information
Alcohol Units
2.2
ABV
43.1% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of the UK. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Tanqueray Cocktail Shaker and Jigger Bar Spoon
- Wash before first use.
- Not suitable for use in a dishwasher.
Name and address
- Diageo GB,
- 16 Great Marlborough St,
- London,
- W1F 7HS.
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- All Gift Solutions BV,
- Van Heuven Goedhartlaan 13D,
- Amstelveen,
Return to
- Alcohol Care Line: 0345 601 4558
- Diageo GB,
- 16 Great Marlborough St,
- London,
- W1F 7HS.
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- www.Tanqueray.com
