We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Tesco Finest 9 Pork Sausage Rolls 315G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest 9 Pork Sausage Rolls 315G
£3.70
£1.18/100g

One roll

Energy
537kJ
129kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
8.5g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.3g

high

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1534kJ / 368kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork wrapped in an all butter puff pastry.
  • FLAKY & BUTTERY succulent seasoned cuts of British pork wrapped in an all butter puff pastry
  • Pack size: 315G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (41%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Onion, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Potato Starch, Salt, Flavouring, Onion Powder, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Parsley, Sage, Nutmeg, Coriander.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 12 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

315g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne roll (35g)
Energy1534kJ / 368kcal537kJ / 129kcal
Fat24.3g8.5g
Saturates12.3g4.3g
Carbohydrate25.3g8.9g
Sugars1.7g0.6g
Fibre2.1g0.7g
Protein11.0g3.9g
Salt0.70g0.24g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Sausage Rolls, Pasties & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here