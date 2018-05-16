New
Tesco Finest 9 Pork Sausage Rolls 315G
One roll
- Energy
- 537kJ
-
- 129kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.5g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.3g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.6g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.24g
- 4%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1534kJ / 368kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned pork wrapped in an all butter puff pastry.
- FLAKY & BUTTERY succulent seasoned cuts of British pork wrapped in an all butter puff pastry
- Pack size: 315G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (41%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Onion, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Potato Starch, Salt, Flavouring, Onion Powder, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Parsley, Sage, Nutmeg, Coriander.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 12 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
9 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
315g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One roll (35g)
|Energy
|1534kJ / 368kcal
|537kJ / 129kcal
|Fat
|24.3g
|8.5g
|Saturates
|12.3g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|25.3g
|8.9g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.7g
|Protein
|11.0g
|3.9g
|Salt
|0.70g
|0.24g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.