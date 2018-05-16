Cadbury Roses Pouch 357G Roses Pouch

Product Description
- An assortment of chocolates.
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- www.cocoalife.org
- These chocolates are made in Bournville's factory in a garden.
- Named after Dorothy Cadbury's favourite flowers, roses.
- Exquisite, hand-picked flavours for you to enjoy.
- Tangy orange creme, Strawberry dream, Hazel in caramel, Cadbury dairy milk chunk, Golden barrel, Hazel Whirl, Caramel, Signature truffle, Country Fudge
- 368 g including wraps.
- Occasionally it is necessary to replace a particular chocolate with another of an equally high standard.
- Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Picked for You
- A Bright Bunch of Delicious Chocolates
- Beautiful While They Lasted...
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 357G
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Hazelnuts, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E471, E476), Humectant (Glycerol), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Favourings, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Molasses, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates), Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20% Minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain other Nuts.
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Chocolates should be kept in a cool dry place. Exposure to heat or sunlight can cause the cocoa butter to move to the surface. This may result in a harmless white bloom developing on the chocolate.
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us: Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
357g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2034 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|485 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|23 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|12 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|64 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|57 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.5 g
|-
|Protein
|4.3 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.29 g
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.