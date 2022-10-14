Tesco Finest Free From Cranberry & Amaretto Cookies 150G

Really nice cookies. In Christmas packaging so hop
Really nice cookies. In Christmas packaging so hope they are not just a Christmas product!
New
high
high
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1984kJ / 474kcal
INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flour, Sugar, Gluten Free Oats, Palm Oil, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (10%)[Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Vegetable Margarine [Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Palm Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Raisins, Tapioca Flour, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Amaretto, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Flavourings.
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened keep in an airtight container.
8 Servings
Tray. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle
150g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cookie (19g)
|Energy
|1984kJ / 474kcal
|377kJ / 90kcal
|Fat
|22.1g
|4.2g
|Saturates
|9.8g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|61.6g
|11.7g
|Sugars
|36.4g
|6.9g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|0.6g
|Protein
|5.5g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.19g
|0.04g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Really nice cookies. In Christmas packaging so hope they are not just a Christmas product!