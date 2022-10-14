We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Free From Cranberry & Amaretto Cookies 150G

£2.00
£1.34/100g

One cookie

Energy
377kJ
90kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
4.2g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.9g

high

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.9g

high

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1984kJ / 474kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free amaretto flavour cookies with sweetened dried cranberries.
  • Golden and Crumbly Golden vegan cookies made with chewy cranberries & a dash of amaretto liqueur. Delicious vegan and gluten free crumbly cookie with chewy cranberries and a dash of sweet amaretto liqueur.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flour, Sugar, Gluten Free Oats, Palm Oil, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (10%)[Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Vegetable Margarine [Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Palm Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Raisins, Tapioca Flour, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Amaretto, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened keep in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie (19g)
Energy1984kJ / 474kcal377kJ / 90kcal
Fat22.1g4.2g
Saturates9.8g1.9g
Carbohydrate61.6g11.7g
Sugars36.4g6.9g
Fibre3.4g0.6g
Protein5.5g1.0g
Salt0.19g0.04g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Really nice cookies. In Christmas packaging so hop

5 stars

Really nice cookies. In Christmas packaging so hope they are not just a Christmas product!

