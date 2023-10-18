BING Talking Rainybow Soft Toy

Bing Talking Rainybow Soft Toy, Plays Music from the CBeebies Show Bing! High-quality Cuddly Toy for children Ages 0+.TALK, SING AND PLAY WITH BING! Beautifully made plush toy, engages your pre-schooler with Bing’s popular Rainybow Song… And MORE! Perfect for children from birth and up.LOTS OF FUN PHRASES: Listen, learn and enjoy with the ever-popular CBeebies character. Official product includes music and 12 fun phrases from the show. LIGHT-UP BUTTON Press Bing’s hand and his button lights up as the music starts. High-quality, interactive, super-soft plush!.BONUS CONTENT: Bingsters will love the additional QR code content on pack including song lyrics, videos, craft, makes and more!FANTASTIC QUALITY; SAFE AND RELIABLE: This well-made, high-quality Bing provides children with a fun play along friend. An ideal gift, even for the very young – 0 months plus. Round the corner, not far away, Bing and his friends are singing the Rainybow Song today! Toddlers and Bing fans of every age will LOVE to cuddle this interactive musical plush toy. It’s Bing – just as your little one knows him on screen! With his super-soft fabric, Bing makes a wonderful playtime friend. Perfect to take on adventures – but there’s more…Simply press Bing’s hand and the fun begins! The big button lights up on his dungarees… And he starts to sing! Your child is sure to enjoy learning colours with Bing’s Rainybow Song! An authentic product with a range of phrases and the popular Rainybow Song. The Talking Rainybow Bing offers great value for money. The musical soft toy makes the perfect gift for any child; an ideal gift for any Bingster who watches the Cbeebies TV show. Ages 0 years: birth and up. Golden Bear presents toys that stimulate your child’s imagination and help develop early skills! We pride ourselves on providing an outstanding range of toys with quality, reliability, and safety at their heart.