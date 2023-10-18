We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Bing Talking Rainybow Soft Toy
image 1 of Bing Talking Rainybow Soft Toyimage 2 of Bing Talking Rainybow Soft Toyimage 3 of Bing Talking Rainybow Soft Toy

Bing Talking Rainybow Soft Toy

No ratings yet
Write a review

£20.00

£20.00/each

BING Talking Rainybow Soft Toy
Bing Talking Rainybow Soft Toy, Plays Music from the CBeebies Show Bing! High-quality Cuddly Toy for children Ages 0+.TALK, SING AND PLAY WITH BING! Beautifully made plush toy, engages your pre-schooler with Bing’s popular Rainybow Song… And MORE! Perfect for children from birth and up.LOTS OF FUN PHRASES: Listen, learn and enjoy with the ever-popular CBeebies character. Official product includes music and 12 fun phrases from the show. LIGHT-UP BUTTON Press Bing’s hand and his button lights up as the music starts. High-quality, interactive, super-soft plush!.BONUS CONTENT: Bingsters will love the additional QR code content on pack including song lyrics, videos, craft, makes and more!FANTASTIC QUALITY; SAFE AND RELIABLE: This well-made, high-quality Bing provides children with a fun play along friend. An ideal gift, even for the very young – 0 months plus. Round the corner, not far away, Bing and his friends are singing the Rainybow Song today! Toddlers and Bing fans of every age will LOVE to cuddle this interactive musical plush toy. It’s Bing – just as your little one knows him on screen! With his super-soft fabric, Bing makes a wonderful playtime friend. Perfect to take on adventures – but there’s more…Simply press Bing’s hand and the fun begins! The big button lights up on his dungarees… And he starts to sing! Your child is sure to enjoy learning colours with Bing’s Rainybow Song! An authentic product with a range of phrases and the popular Rainybow Song. The Talking Rainybow Bing offers great value for money. The musical soft toy makes the perfect gift for any child; an ideal gift for any Bingster who watches the Cbeebies TV show. Ages 0 years: birth and up. Golden Bear presents toys that stimulate your child’s imagination and help develop early skills! We pride ourselves on providing an outstanding range of toys with quality, reliability, and safety at their heart.
Suitable from Birth+FANTASTIC QUALITY; SAFE AND RELIABLELOTS OF FUN PHRASES: Listen, learn and enjoy with the ever-popular CBeebies character

View all Baby & Toddler Toys

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here