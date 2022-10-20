We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Deli Smoked Lemon & Herb Turkey Breast 100G

£3.00
£3.00/100g

One slice

Energy
142kJ
34kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 568kJ / 134kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and smoked, formed turkey breast slices coated with gluten free herb crumb.
  • Our Tesco Finest* cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Our British turkey breasts are seasoned with a lemon and herb dressing. They are then slowly cooked, smoked over lemon tree wood chips and hand coated in a gluten free herb crumb.
  • 4 SLICES Smoked with lemon tree wood chips, and coated with a herb crumb.
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast, Glucose Syrup, Fructose, Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Olive Oil, Maize Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Parsley, Smoked Salt, Garlic Powder, Garlic Extract, Chicken Gelatine, Cornflour, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Maize Starch, Salt, Oregano, Basil, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Dextrose.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Base. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (25g)
Energy568kJ / 134kcal142kJ / 34kcal
Fat1.4g0.3g
Saturates0.4g<0.1g
Carbohydrate1.4g0.4g
Sugars1.4g0.4g
Fibre1.3g0.3g
Protein28.4g7.1g
Salt0.94g0.23g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

