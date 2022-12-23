We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest St Clements Smoked Scottish Salmon 100G

This product is available for delivery and collection until 31/12/22

£5.50
£5.50/100g

½ of a pack

Energy
326kJ
78kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.2g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.08g

high

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 652kJ / 155kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked Scottish salmon (Salmo salar) slices, with an orange and lemon dressing, defrosted.
  • Our Tesco finest salmon is RSPCA assured so we know the fish are farmed responsibly. It's smoked by experts, who use time honoured methods to give it a succulent texture and light and delicate smoke. It's cured with a blend of salt and sugar, then gently smoked over smouldering hickory and oak. The salmon is left to mature for over 24 hours before being infused with an orange & lemon dressing.
  • LUXURIOUS & ZESTY smoked over hickory and oak and infused with lemon and orange RESPONSIBLY SOURCED
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (89%), Salt, Sugar, Orange Concentrate, Lemon Zest, Cornflour, Orange Zest, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for freezing.

Produce of

Made using salmon farmed in U.K., Scotland.

Preparation and Usage

  • This smoked salmon is ready to eat. To enjoy this product at its best, remove from fridge 10 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Base. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (50g)
Energy652kJ / 155kcal326kJ / 78kcal
Fat6.3g3.2g
Saturates1.3g0.7g
Carbohydrate1.2g0.6g
Sugars1.1g0.5g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein23.2g11.6g
Salt2.15g1.08g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

