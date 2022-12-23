Tesco Finest St Clements Smoked Scottish Salmon 100G
½ of a pack
- Energy
- 326kJ
-
- 78kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.2g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.5g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.08g
- 18%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 652kJ / 155kcal
Product Description
- Smoked Scottish salmon (Salmo salar) slices, with an orange and lemon dressing, defrosted.
- Our Tesco finest salmon is RSPCA assured so we know the fish are farmed responsibly. It's smoked by experts, who use time honoured methods to give it a succulent texture and light and delicate smoke. It's cured with a blend of salt and sugar, then gently smoked over smouldering hickory and oak. The salmon is left to mature for over 24 hours before being infused with an orange & lemon dressing.
- LUXURIOUS & ZESTY smoked over hickory and oak and infused with lemon and orange RESPONSIBLY SOURCED
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (89%), Salt, Sugar, Orange Concentrate, Lemon Zest, Cornflour, Orange Zest, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for freezing.
Produce of
Made using salmon farmed in U.K., Scotland.
Preparation and Usage
This smoked salmon is ready to eat. To enjoy this product at its best, remove from fridge 10 minutes before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Base. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (50g)
|Energy
|652kJ / 155kcal
|326kJ / 78kcal
|Fat
|6.3g
|3.2g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|23.2g
|11.6g
|Salt
|2.15g
|1.08g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.