Tesco Finest Chicken Crown with Chestnut & Cranberry Stuffing 0.9kg - 1.1kg Serves 4

Typical values per 100g: Energy 886kJ / 212kcal
Product Description
- Free range corn fed, skin on, bone-in chicken breast crown with pork, chestnut and cranberry stuffing, topped with oak and beech smoked dry cured pancetta, and parsley garnish.
- Tender & Flavoursome Our succulent, free range corn fed chicken breast is generously filled with a pork, chestnut and cranberry stuffing, before being topped with oak and beech smoked, dry cured pancetta, and finished with a fragrant parsley garnish. For succulence and flavour, the chicken skin and breast bones have been kept. Our Tesco Finest chicken is RSPCA and Red Tractor Assured and reared for us on British farms by our trusted farmers. They’re free to roam naturally on grass pastures and enjoy a diet rich in corn, which makes the meat rich and full of flavour. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (80%), Pork, Chestnut and Cranberry Stuffing (15%) [Pork Shoulder, Pork Belly, Chestnuts, Water, Pork Fat, Cranberry, Sugar, Onion, Honey, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Pea Fibre, Salt, Sage, Parsley, Ground Nutmeg, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Ground White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Maize Starch, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose], Oak and Beech Smoked Dry Cured Pancetta (4.5%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Parsley.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 1 hr 30 mins Remove the outer packaging and leave the chicken in the foil tray, disposing of packaging carefully. Cover loosely with foil and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour 10 minutes. Remove foil, baste and cook for a further 20 minutes. Take care when removing the chicken from the oven as there will be some hot juices within the foil tray. Allow to stand for 1 minute.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British chicken and pork.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: This product will contain bones.The pancetta in this product may cause the chicken to appear pink after cooking.This is a natural occurrence and completely harmless.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 145g
|Energy
|886kJ / 212kcal
|1284kJ / 308kcal
|Fat
|12.6g
|18.2g
|Saturates
|3.8g
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|1.8g
|2.6g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Protein
|22.8g
|33.1g
|Salt
|0.49g
|0.70g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 1000g typically weighs (excluding bone) 580g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
