Tesco Finest Surf & Turf Serves 2

- Beef steak. Shell-on king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), raw scallops (Zygochlamys patagonica), skin-on smoked salmon (Salmo salar) with a lemon zest and pink peppercorn butter, samphire and lemon slices.
- Juicy & Succulent with extra large prawns, scallops and smoked salmon Scottish Salmon RESPONSIBLY SOURCED British Beef 30 DAY MATURED Our succulent British Aberdeen Angus tomahawk steak has been matured for 30 days on the bone to maximise its flavour and tenderness. For the ultimate 'surf and turf', we've paired this glorious cut of beef with extra large prawns, plump scallops and Scottish smoked salmon, on a bed of samphire with lemon, chive and pepper butter. The seafood in this dish has been responsibly sourced. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. We also source our Tesco Finest Beef from trusted farmers who are committed to the highest standards on their farms. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Instructions: Tomahawk Steak 200°C / 180°C Fan / Gas 6 Remove all packaging. Allow the steak to rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking. Rub or brush the steak with a little oil and season with salt and pepper. Place in a roasting tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Calculate the cooking time at 4 minutes per 100g for rare, 5 minutes per 100g for medium and 6 minutes per 100g for well done. Allow joint to rest for 10 minutes before carving. Seafood Medley 200°C / 180°C Fan / Gas 6 19 mins Remove the film lid and place the foil tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, stir halfway through.
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Pad. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Box. Recycle
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..
A typical serving contains
- Energy
- 1520kJ
-
- 363kcal
- 18%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 19.9g
- 28%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 8.5g
- 43%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.22g
- 4%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 950kJ / 227kcal
INGREDIENTS: Beef (100%).
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A typical serving contains (160g)
|Energy
|950kJ / 227kcal
|1520kJ / 363kcal
|Fat
|12.5g
|19.9g
|Saturates
|5.3g
|8.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|28.2g
|45.1g
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.22g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Per ¼ of a pack
- Energy
- 618kJ
-
- 148kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.0g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.7g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.5g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.93g
- 16%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 644kJ / 154kcal
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (34%), Scallop (Mollusc) (20%), Salmon (Fish) (20%), Butter (Milk), Samphire, Lemon, Lemon Zest, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Chive, Pink Peppercorns, Cornflour, Sea Salt.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per ¼ of a pack (**TBCg)
|Energy
|644kJ / 154kcal
|618kJ / 148kcal
|Fat
|8.3g
|8.0g
|Saturates
|3.9g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0g
|1.9g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.8g
|Protein
|17.5g
|16.8g
|Salt
|0.97g
|0.93g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
