Tesco Finest Deli Honey Ham Joint 500G

Per 70g
- Energy
- 408kJ
-
- 97kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.1g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.7g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.1g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.47g
- 25%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 583kJ / 138kcal
Product Description
- Cooked and honey roasted Wiltshire cured ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg meat.
- Wiltshire cured ham marinated and roasted in honey, for a caramelised finish
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Honey, Soft Brown Sugar, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Cornflour, Clove Powder, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
approx. 7 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Box. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 70g
|Energy
|583kJ / 138kcal
|408kJ / 97kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|2.1g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|4.6g
|3.2g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.7g
|Protein
|22.7g
|15.9g
|Salt
|2.10g
|1.47g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
