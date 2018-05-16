We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pukka Just For Two Chicken & Stuffing Pie

£3.50
£3.50/each

Product Description

  • Tender pieces of chicken, chunky diced carrots pork stuffing and gravy, in a light puff pastry case.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.org

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Margarine (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils, Water, Salt), Chicken (11%) (contains: Chicken, Modified Maize Starch, Salt), Carrots (6.5%), Pork Stuffing Balls (6%) (contains: Pork, Water, Onion, Kibbled Onion, Pea Fibre, Bread Rusk (Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast), Pea Protein, Herbs (Sage, Parsley), Salt, Onion Powder, Ground White Pepper), Modified Maize Starch, Chicken Stock, Salt, Roast Chicken Flavour, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Thyme, Black Pepper, Butter (Milk), White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May also contain (traces of): Barley, Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Use by date: see front of box.Suitable for home freezing: freeze on day of purchase, referring to freezer manufacturer's handbook. Consume within one month. Do not refreeze after thawing.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove outer packaging but leave pie in foil container & place on a baking tray.
These are only guidelines as appliances may vary.
Always check food is piping hot before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted/gas oven: Heat for 60 minutes at 180°C/gas mark 6.

Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted/gas oven: Heat for 35-40 minutes at 180°C/gas mark 6.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Warnings

  • Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain bones.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Pukka Pies Ltd,
  • The Halfcroft,
  • Syston,
  • Leicester
  • LE7 1LD.

Return to

  • www.pukkapies.co.uk
  • For European customers please contact:
  • 38 Upper Mount Street,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 PR89.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAmount per 100gAmount per half pie
Energy999kj/239kcal2706kj/648kcal
Fat12.7g34.3g
of which Saturates5.5g14.9g
Carbohydrates22.7g60.3g
of which Sugars1.4g3.8g
Fibre1.9g5.1g
Protein8.0g21.7g
Salt1.04g2.81g

Safety information

