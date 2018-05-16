Quorn Cajun Wings 230G

Per 3 Cooked Wings (91g)
- Energy
- 804kJ
-
- 192kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.9g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.2g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.93g
- 16%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 883kJ/211kcal
Product Description
- Vegan savoury flavour wings, made with mycoprotein, in a spiced coating
- Sustainable nutrition
- Quorn products are a source of protein because they contain mycoprotein; a nutritious and sustainable protein source. Mycoprotein's footprint is certified by the Carbon Trust and has less impact on our planet's resources
- To discover delicious recipes made with Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition visit www.quorn.co.uk
- Deliciously crunchy vegan wings with paprika, cayenne and pepper. Pile high and serve with spicy rice and slaw for the perfect mid week treat
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
- Vegan wings in a deliciously crunchy Cajun coating
- High in Protein
- Low in Saturated Fat
- High in Fibre
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 230G
- High in Protein
- Low in Saturated Fat
- High in Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Mycoprotein (55%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron Thiamine), Water, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Natural Flavouring, Pea Fibre, Maize Starch, Potato Protein, Pea Protein, Spices (0.8%) (Sweet Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin, Ginger, Fennel, Allspice, Hot Chilli), Wheat Gluten, Wheat Semolina, Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser: Carrageenan, Herbs (Coriander, Oregano, Thyme, Parsley), Millet Seeds, Black Pepper (0.07%), Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Dried Yeast, Black Pepper Extract
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated and use by the date shown on front of pack. Not suitable for home freezing.Use by: See front of pack
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best result oven cook.
16 Min
Preheat oven and baking tray to 220°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 7. Cook on the middle shelf.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
2-3 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
Return to
- We're Here to Help
- If you have any questions or comments please do get in touch https://www.quorn.co.uk or call us on 0345 602 9000
- Quorn Customer Services,
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
Net Contents
230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as oven cooked) Per 100g
|(as oven cooked) Per 3 Wings
|Energy
|883kJ/211kcal
|804kJ/192kcal
|Fat
|9.8g
|8.9g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|11g
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|7.1g
|6.5g
|Protein
|15g
|14g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.93g
|Serves 2-3
|-
|-
