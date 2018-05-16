Tesco Finest Eggs Benedict with Wiltshire Ham Serves 8

One eggs Benedict
Typical values per 100g: Energy 623kJ / 148kcal
Product Description
- Wheat flour pancakes, poached eggs, Wiltshire cured ham and a sachet of hollandaise style mayonnaise.
- This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended.
- Rich & Luxurious with smooth hollandaise style mayonnaise Eight breakfast blinis served with a perfectly poached egg and Wiltshire ham slices topped with a rich hollandaise style mayonnaise. Ready to warm and assemble at home to make entertaining easy this festive season
- Pack size: 880G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Poached Egg (34%), Water, Wiltshire Cured Ham (18%) [Pork, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Whey Powder (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Wheat Starch, Concentrated Apple Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Maltodextrin, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Turmeric, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/900W 1 min/50 secs
Remove blinis from pack and place on a microwaveable plate in a stack of four. Heat on full power.
Place an even amount of the Wilshire cured ham on to each of the 8 blinis.
800W/900W 45 secs/35 secs
Leaving the eggs in the individual pouch, place them on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power.
Top the ham with a poached egg and an even drizzle of hollandaise style mayonnaise.
Serve.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Pouch. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
880g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One eggs Benedict (110g)
|Energy
|623kJ / 148kcal
|685kJ / 163kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|5.4g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|15.0g
|16.5g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.7g
|Protein
|10.7g
|11.8g
|Salt
|0.88g
|0.96g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
