Tesco Paper Tree Honeycomb Decorations 2 Pack
Product Description
- Tesco Paper Tree Honeycomb Decorations 2 Pack
- Light green tree with red glitter star on top
- Dark green tree with blue glitter star on top.
- The perfect addition to your X'mas party setting
- Approx tree height 24cm Width 10.5cm
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, www.fsc.org
- H30cm x W13cm x D0.3cm
- Paper honeycomb 3D room decoration
- Pack of 2 coloured honeycomb trees
- Reusable
Information
Warnings
- This is a decoration not a toy. Potential choking hazard. Keep out of reach of small children. Do not place on light or polished surfaces as dye transfer may occur.
- Warning! Keep away from fire.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Safety information
This is a decoration not a toy. Potential choking hazard. Keep out of reach of small children. Do not place on light or polished surfaces as dye transfer may occur. Warning! Keep away from fire.
