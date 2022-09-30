Baylis & Harding Boudoire Rose Hand Cream 3X50ml
Product Description
- Baylis & Harding Boudoire Rose Hand Crm 3x50ml
- Hand Cream
- The Boudoire Collection is our opulent, indulgent floral collection. The delicate, modern rose fragrance leaves you feeling indulged and invigorated.
- Printed on sustainable material
- Sustainable luxury
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Coumarin, Hydroxycitronellal, Hexyl Cinnamal, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 14700 (Red 4)
Preparation and Usage
- Massage gently into skin until fully absorbed.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
Return to
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
- Dublin,
- IE.
- baylisandharding.com
Net Contents
3 x 50ml ℮
Safety information
