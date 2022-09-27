We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Carrot & Coriander Soup 600G

£1.50
£2.50/kg

1/4 of a pack

Energy
226kJ
54kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.8g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 151kJ / 36kcal

Product Description

  • A soup mix made with carrot, potato, onion and coriander.
  • A classic Autumn soup combining sweet carrots and fragrant coriander.
  • A classic Autumn soup combining sweet carrots and fragrant coriander, just add stock.
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carrot, Potato [Potato, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite)], White Onion, Coriander.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Medium heat: 20 - 25 minutes.
Prepare 800ml of stock.
Add the vegetables to the stock, cover and bring to the boil.
Simmer over a low to moderate heat
Blend before serving.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (150g)
Energy151kJ / 36kcal226kJ / 54kcal
Fat0.5g0.8g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate6.2g9.3g
Sugars1.9g2.8g
Fibre1.8g2.7g
Protein0.7g1.1g
Salt0.05g0.08g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
