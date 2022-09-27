Tesco Carrot & Coriander Soup 600G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 151kJ / 36kcal
Product Description
- A soup mix made with carrot, potato, onion and coriander.
- A classic Autumn soup combining sweet carrots and fragrant coriander.
- A classic Autumn soup combining sweet carrots and fragrant coriander, just add stock.
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Carrot, Potato [Potato, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite)], White Onion, Coriander.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Medium heat: 20 - 25 minutes.
Prepare 800ml of stock.
Add the vegetables to the stock, cover and bring to the boil.
Simmer over a low to moderate heat
Blend before serving.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
600g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (150g)
|Energy
|151kJ / 36kcal
|226kJ / 54kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|6.2g
|9.3g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|2.8g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|2.7g
|Protein
|0.7g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.08g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
