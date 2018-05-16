The Tofoo Co. Garlic & Herb Nuggets 225G

Each 1/2 pack (as sold) provides:
Typical values per 100g: Energy 997kJ
Product Description
- Defrosted diced pasteurised tofu coated in garlic and herb breadcrumb, lightly fried in rapeseed oil
- Honestly, not ideal if you're having vampires over for tea - but perfect for vegan werewolves, monsters and humans of all ages. Our Garlic and herb Nuggets are delicious tofu bites in a golden crispy crumb - try yours on a buffet, in a wrap with salad or served with trusty chips and beans.
- Whole Chunks of handmade tofu in a glorious garlic & herb crispy crumb
- Tofu with Taste
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 225G
Information
Ingredients
Tofu (56%) (Water, Soya Beans, Nigari), Garlic and Herb Breadcrumb (23%) (Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Yeast, Salt), Garlic Powder, Dried Roasted Garlic, Salt, Herbs (Parsley, Rosemary) Sugar, Garlic Extract, Thyme Extract), Water, Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin Thiamine), Rapeseed Oil
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, place in an airtight container and refrigerate, consume within 24hrs.Once cooked, do not reheat. Product is defrosted, not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6, 15 Minutes
Pre-heat oven. Remove all packaging and place the Nuggets on a baking tray.
Bake in the centre of the oven, turning halfway through cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Ensure tofu is piping hot before serving.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced by:
- The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
- 4 Rye Close,
- Malton,
- North Yorkshire,
- YO17 6YD.
Return to
- Get in touch at hello@tofoo.co.uk
- The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
- 4 Rye Close,
- Malton,
- North Yorkshire,
- YO17 6YD.
- The Tofoo Co. (Ireland) Ltd.,
- 5th Floor,
- Beaux Lane House,
- Mercer Street Lower,
- Dublin 2,
- D02 DH60,
Net Contents
225g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100g
|(As Sold) Per 1/2 Per Pack
|Energy
|997kJ
|1122kJ
|-
|238kcal
|268kcal
|Fat
|11.6g
|13.1g
|- of which saturates
|1.4g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|19.3g
|21.7g
|- of which sugars
|1.4g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|2.4g
|Protein
|13.1g
|14.7g
|Salt
|0.51g
|0.57g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
