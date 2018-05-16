We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cake Decor Black Frosting 300G

Cake Decor Black Frosting 300G
£1.50
£5.00/kg

Product Description

  • Black Coloured Frosting
  • Looking for Inspiration?
  • Visit www.mycakedecor.co.uk for lots of decorating tips and techniques and more products and recipes.
  • So easy
  • Create Creepy Cupcakes with Our Ready-to-Use Frosting!
  • Super Spooky!
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Vegetable Carbon), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Storage

Best before: See lid.Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Name and address

  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • G68 9LH.

Return to

  • Get in Touch:
  • customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • G68 9LH.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1652kJ/391kcal
Fat7.7g
of which saturates3.0g
Carbohydrate80.1g
of which sugars73.9g
Protein<0.1g
Fibre<0.5g
Salt0.35g
