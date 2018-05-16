Tesco Plant Chef Hunter Style No Chicken Tray Bake 370G

1/2 of a pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 866kJ / 207kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned wheat, pea and soya protein fillet topped with wheat and pea protein rashers with coconut oil alternative to mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses and a sachet of barbecue sauce.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% Plant Based Wheat, pea and soya protein fillets topped with BBQ sauce & smoky pieces
- Pack size: 370G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Barbecue Sauce Sachet [Water, White Sugar, Tomato Purée, Brown Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Tomato, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Maize Starch, Smoked Salt, Salt, Onion, Garlic Purée, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Maltodextrin, Clove], Water, Reconstituted Wheat Protein (22%), Rapeseed Oil, Reconstituted Pea Protein (3.5%), Soya Protein Concentrate, Pea Protein (1.5%), Rice Flour, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Coconut Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Flavouring, Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Salt, Pea Fibre, Yeast Extract, Onion, Sea Salt, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Smoked Water, Sunflower Oil, Beetroot, Olive Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Onion Powder, Colours (Paprika Extract, Beta-Carotene), Modified Tapioca Starch, Vitamin B12.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Set sauce sachet to one side. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35-40 mins Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 25-30 minutes. Remove from oven, add contents of sauce sachet across the top and cook for a further 10 minutes.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
370g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (167g**)
|Energy
|866kJ / 207kcal
|1446kJ / 345kcal
|Fat
|9.2g
|15.4g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|17.1g
|28.6g
|Sugars
|8.9g
|14.9g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|4.7g
|Protein
|12.5g
|20.9g
|Salt
|1.30g
|2.18g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 370g typically weighs 335g.
|-
|-
