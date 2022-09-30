Baylis & Harding Boudoire Rose Luxury Wash Bag Set
- B/H BOUDOIRE ROSE LUXURY WASH BAG SET
- • Luxury Wash Bag Gift Set
- • Contains 100ml Shampoo, 100ml Bath & Shower Creme, 50ml Hand & Body Lotion, 50ml Conditioner
- • Baylis & Harding's Rose fragrance which is delicate yet indulgent.
- • Not tested on animals or contains animal-derived materials. Suitable for Vegans.
- • Beautiful reusable wash bag.
- A beautiful floral wash bag contains all your travel favourite essentials. It includes 100ml shampoo, 100ml bath & shower crème, 50ml hand & body lotion and 50ml conditioner. Fashion-focused and dramatically dark, this beautiful rose-scented collection features striking painterly blooms against a rich black backdrop. Influenced by catwalk, interior and lifestyle trends, colourful large scale florals contrast with pink and ivory hues, embossed detailing and luxe foils for femininity with a modern edge.
- The Boudoire Collection is our most feminine and indulgent collection. The subtle rose fragrance is delicate, modern and sumptuous, the perfect match for Boudoire.
- Printed on sustainable material
Founded in 1970 in the Heart of England, Baylis & Harding is a family business which has grown from humble beginnings to become an award winning, international success. Beautifully made, beautifully packaged and beautifully fragranced, Baylis & Harding create gifts that are opened with delight and products to make both you and your home feel more wonderful.
- Sustainable luxury
- Suitable for vegans
- Not tested on animals or contains animal derived materials.
- Beautiful reusable wash bag
Bath & Shower Crème: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 14700 (Red 4), Shampoo: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, PEG-150 Distearate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, CI 17200 (Red 33), CI 14700 (Red 4), Conditioner: Aqua (Water, Eau), Cetearyl Alcohol, Palmitamidopropyltrimonium Chloride, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Polyquaternium-7, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glyol, Parfum (Fragrance), Hexyl Cinnamal, Hand & Body Lotion: Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Coumarin, Hydroxycitronellal, Hexyl Cinnamal, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 14700 (Red 4)
Made in China
- Shampoo
- Rinse hair with warm water and gently massage into a rich lather. Rinse thoroughly.
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR. PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
