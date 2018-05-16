Product Description
- Lynx Epic Fresh Duo Gift Set
- Are you looking for the perfect gift for your son, brother, boyfriend, husband, dad, uncle or cousin? And you want something he’ll actually like and use? Relax. You've found it. A LYNX Gift Set. A gift so popular, it’s a living legend. Whoever he is, whatever the occasion, it’s the gift that always hits the right spot. How do we know that? Because we know guys want to smell good. And the LYNX Epic Fresh Duo Gift Set with full-size LYNX Epic Fresh Bodywash and Bodyspray will energise his senses with the vibrant and zesty fragrance of grapefruit and tropical pineapple. This set of gifts for him takes freshness to a whole new level. Whoever you’re buying for, there’ll be no fake smiles when he unwraps this bad boy. The bodyspray features our revolutionary dual-action technology that fights odour-causing bacteria to help him bust odour and smell irresistible for 48 hours. The bodywash is a triple threat that keeps him smelling epically fresh for up to 12 hours. Plus, it contains 100% plant-based moisturisers for naturally soft and silky skin. Packaged and ready to gift in a box, these gifts will give him the confidence to be the best version of the only thing he can be – himself.
- LYNX Epic Fresh Duo Gift Set includes two gifts for him: LYNX Epic Fresh Bodywash 225 ml and Bodyspray 150 ml
- Give the gift of LYNX with our iconic Epic Fresh scent for a gift set that's ideal for everyone
- The bodyspray features an invigorating grapefruit & tropical pineapple scent to bring him energy and a zest for life
- The bodywash is a 3 in 1 body, face and hair wash that delivers a boost of freshness to kick-start his day
- These gifts for men are perfect for any occasion — think the ultimate Father’s Day present, secret Santa surprise or all-year-round gift winner
- Our LYNX gift set is packaged in a ready-to-wrap gift box which is 100% recyclable
LYNX EPIC FRESH BODYSPRAY 150ML Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. LYNX EPIC FRESH BODYWASH 225ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, PPG-6, Lactic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Saccharide Isomerate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 42090
United Kingdom
- LYNX EPIC FRESH BODYSPRAY 150ML DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
