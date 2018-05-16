We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Chateaubriand Fillet 350G

Tesco Finest Chateaubriand Fillet 350G
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 950kJ / 227kcal

Product Description

  • Beef fillet Chateaubriand joint.
  • Our Chateaubriand fillet is an extra tender cut of quality beef, hand trimmed by our skilled butchers. Simply season to taste and serve with your favourite sauce and sides for an indulgent dinner for two. We source our Tesco Finest beef from trusted farmers who are committed to the highest standards on their farms.
  • Tender & Indulgent a premium & thick cut of top quality beef
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Storage

Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (112g**)
Energy950kJ / 227kcal1064kJ / 254kcal
Fat10.6g11.9g
Saturates5.2g5.9g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.7g
Sugars0.4g0.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein32.2g36.1g
Salt0.20g0.22g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 224g.--

Safety information

Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

