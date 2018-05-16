Tesco Finest Chateaubriand Fillet 350G

1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 1064kJ
-
- 254kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.9g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.9g
- 30%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.4g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.22g
- 4%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 950kJ / 227kcal
Product Description
- Beef fillet Chateaubriand joint.
- Our Chateaubriand fillet is an extra tender cut of quality beef, hand trimmed by our skilled butchers. Simply season to taste and serve with your favourite sauce and sides for an indulgent dinner for two. We source our Tesco Finest beef from trusted farmers who are committed to the highest standards on their farms.
- Tender & Indulgent a premium & thick cut of top quality beef
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Storage
Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (112g**)
|Energy
|950kJ / 227kcal
|1064kJ / 254kcal
|Fat
|10.6g
|11.9g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|0.7g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|32.2g
|36.1g
|Salt
|0.20g
|0.22g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 224g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.