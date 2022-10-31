L'oreal Men Expert Magnesium Defence Gift Set
- L'Oreal Men Xprt Magnesium Defence Gift Set
- Our Men Expert Magnesium Defence range enriched with Magnesium Mineral and 0% Alcohol*
- *0% Alcohol = Ethyl alcohol
- Magnesium Defence Shower Gel is enriched with Magnesium Mineral. Designed to hydrate your skin and preserves its natural barrier.
- Introducing the ultimate 2 step sensitive skin giftset for him from L'Oréal Men Expert.
- Men Expert's New Magnesium Defence hygiene range, enriched with Magnesium Mineral & 0% Alcohol*, our hypoallergenic formulas are designed for those with sensitive skin.
*0% Alcohol = Ethyl alcohol
- Discover the hygiene duo of L'Oréal Men Expert's Magnesium Defence range from L'Oréal Paris Men Expert, enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and 0% Alcohol* our hypoallergenic formulas are designed for sensitive skin *0% ethyl alcohol.
- Magnesium Defence roll-on deodorant provides 48h odour protection
Magnesium Defence Shower Gel: 801046 03, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Coco-Betaine, Parfum /Fragrance, Citric Acid, Magnesium PCA, Sodium Hydroxide, Pentylene Glycol, Sodium Benzoate (F.I.L. Z287661/1), Magnesium Defence Roll-On Deodorant: 882477 03, Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, Parfum / Fragrance, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Hydroxyacetophenone, Magnesium PCA, Silica Silylate, Caprylyl Glycol, Dehydroxanthan Gum, Xanthan Gum (F.I.L. Z287815/1)
- The full male hygiene routine, the ultimate combination for men with sensitive skin.
- Step 1: Shower Gel. Lather the Magnesium Defence Shower Gel over face, body & hair for a soothing cleansing experience. Rinse off.
- Step 2: Deodorant. Shake roll-on deodorant before use; apply on underarms for up to 48H odour protection.
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- For expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
- UK: 0800 0304 032
- ROI: 1800 818 672
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- www.loreal-paris.co.uk/contact-us
