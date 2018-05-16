New
Tesco Finest 4 Sticky Toffee Mini Loafs
One loaf cake (89g)
- Energy
- 1611kJ
-
- 384kcal
- 19%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 17.4g
- 25%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.2g
- 31%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 36.6g
- 41%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.16g
- 3%of the reference intake
high
high
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1810kJ / 432kcal
Product Description
- 4 Butter enriched sponge bases, topped with caramel flavoured buttercream and caramel flavour chocolate curls.
- Buttery sponge base, covered with a caramel flavoured buttercream, topped with caramel flavour chocolate curls.
- Butter enriched sponge covered with a caramel buttercream & sprinkled with delightful caramel flavour chocolate curls.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Caramel Flavoured Buttercream (40%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk, Colour (Plain Caramel), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Glucose, Gelling Agent (Agar), Flavouring, Humectant (Glycerol)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Whey Powder (Milk), Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Milk Sugar, Maize Starch, Cocoa Mass, Flavouring, Butteroil (Milk).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Card. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One loaf cake
|Energy
|1810kJ / 432kcal
|1611kJ / 384kcal
|Fat
|19.5g
|17.4g
|Saturates
|7.0g
|6.2g
|Carbohydrate
|60.3g
|53.7g
|Sugars
|41.1g
|36.6g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Protein
|3.6g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.19g
|0.16g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
