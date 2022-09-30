Toni & Guy Gift Set
Product Description
- TONI & GUY GIFT SET
- Indulge your loved one with a selection of Toni&Guy products, from wash and care must-haves to a styling essential, so she can feel and look her best no matter where life takes her. Particularly suited to dry or damaged hair, the Toni&Guy Care & Nourish Gift Set features four gifts for her tucked in a stylish plush velvet washbag she’ll cherish for years to come. Formulated with Keratin Active Technology, Toni&Guy Damage Repair Shampoo and Conditioner (250 ml each) are part of our fibre-strengthening system which reinforces hair from within, leaving it more manageable and resilient*. The Leave-In Conditioner (100 ml) has been specially formulated to control frizz and protect against humidity, providing all-day manageability and a smooth finish. Its unique formula penetrates deep into the hair fibre to strengthen and repair the hair structure from within. Offering up to 230°C protection and control, Toni&Guy Heat Protection Hair Mist (75 ml) shields hair from heat damage caused by daily blow drying, straightening, and curling, helping to prevent hair breakage and keep it soft and smooth. Help her create her look from the hair down with an extra dose of nourishment and care. Empower her to express her style through hair no matter the weather, season, or occasion. *against breakage vs non-conditioning shampoo
- Toni&Guy Care & Nourish Gift Set includes a selection of four Toni&Guy gifts for her tucked in a plush velvet washbag
- Toni&Guy Damage Repair Shampoo 250 ml gently cleanses hair while enhancing its strength and resilience*
- Toni&Guy Damage Repair Conditioner 250 ml intensely nourishes damaged hair, giving it the care it needs
- Toni&Guy Leave-In Conditioner 100 ml controls frizz and protects against humidity for soft, smooth, and manageable hair
- Toni&Guy Heat Protection Hair Mist 75 ml helps protect hair against heat damage from blow drying and heat styling up to 230°C
- This set of gifts for women comes complete with a stylish velvet washbag that’s perfect for storing her favourite Toni&Guy essentials on the go
Information
Ingredients
"Toni & Guy Damage Repair Shampoo 250ml: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethiconol, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Glycol Distearate, Carbomer, Gluconolactone, Citric Acid, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, TEA-Sulfate, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Sulfate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Trehalose, Disodium EDTA, PEG-45M, Phenoxyethanol, PPG-6, Sodium Hydroxide, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. Toni & Guy Damage Repair Conditioner 250ml: "" Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Lactic Acid, Behentrimonium Chloride, Parfum, Dipropylene Glycol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Benzyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, Gluconolactone, Trehalose, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Cetrimonium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Sulfate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 17200."" Toni & Guy Leave In Conditioner 100ml: Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Dimethicone, VP/Methacrylamide/Vinyl Imidazole Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Parfum (Fragrance), Lactic Acid, Trideceth-5, Cetyl Hydroxyethylcellulose, Disodium EDTA, PEG-4 Dilaurate, PEG-4 Laurate, Sodium Benzoate, Phenylpropanol, Propanediol, PEG-4, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Carbomer, Caprylyl Glycol, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Hydrated Silica, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Disodium Phosphate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool. Toni & Guy Heat Protection Mist 75ml: Aqua, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Dimethiconol, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Phenoxyethanol, VP/VA Copolymer, Dimethiconol/Silsesquioxane Copolymer, Glycerin, Parfum, Laureth-23, PEG/PPG-20/15 Dimethicone, Hydroxypropyl Cyclodextrin, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Hydroxide, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Laurtrimonium Chloride, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool."
Produce of
Poland
Warnings
- Toni & Guy Damage Repair Shampoo 250ml, Toni & Guy Damage Repair Conditioner 250ml, Toni & Guy Leave In Conditioner 100ml, Toni & Guy Heat Protection Mist 75ml: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use
Net Contents
4 x 1 ℮
Safety information
