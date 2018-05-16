We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Bosh Tasty Tagine Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
Bosh Tasty Tagine Set

This product is available for delivery or collection between 26/10/22 and 16/12/22.

£16.00
£16.00/each

This product is available for delivery or collection between 26/10/22 and 16/12/22.

Product Description

  • Ceramic Tagine with Moroccan Style Spice Mix
  • Super Tasty plant-based food.
  • Tasty Tagine a Middle Eastern must have.
  • Ceramic Tagine.
  • Moroccan style spice mix.
  • No artificial colours or flavours.

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Ground Cinnamon, Ground Ginger, Ground Turmeric, Paprika, Ground Cumin

Allergy Information

  • May contain nuts, peanuts and sesame.

Storage

Store spice mix in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Before first use, wash tagine in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly.

Warnings

  • For oven use only, not to be used directly on hob.
  • Not suitable for microwave use.
  • Place tagine in cool oven and gradually increase temperature to that required.
  • Always use oven gloves when removing from the oven and when removing lid before serving.
  • Always put the tagine onto a heat resistant surface to avoid damage to your surfaces.
  • Do not place a hot tagine onto a cold surface.
  • Do not put a hot tagine straight into cold water.
  • Always allow the tagine to cool thoroughly before cleaning.
  • Recommend maximum oven temperature 190°C / 375°C / gas mark 5.
  • Ceramics are fragile, inspect regularly and do not use if damaged.
  • Failure to observe care instructions and warnings may lead to damage or breakage of the tagine.
  • Please retain information for future reference.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Return to

  • IG Design Group UK Ltd.
  • Howard House, Howard Way, Newport Pagnell MK16 9PX,
  • United Kingdom

Net Contents

1 x 75g Spice Mix

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 877 kJ 210 kcal
Fat 5.9 g
of which saturates 0.6 g
Carbohydrate 25 g
of which sugars 8 g
Protein 6.1 g
Salt 38 g

Safety information

For oven use only, not to be used directly on hob. Not suitable for microwave use. Place tagine in cool oven and gradually increase temperature to that required. Always use oven gloves when removing from the oven and when removing lid before serving. Always put the tagine onto a heat resistant surface to avoid damage to your surfaces. Do not place a hot tagine onto a cold surface. Do not put a hot tagine straight into cold water. Always allow the tagine to cool thoroughly before cleaning. Recommend maximum oven temperature 190°C / 375°C / gas mark 5. Ceramics are fragile, inspect regularly and do not use if damaged. Failure to observe care instructions and warnings may lead to damage or breakage of the tagine. Please retain information for future reference.

View all Food & Drink Gifts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here