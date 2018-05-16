Bosh Tasty Tagine Set

Product Description
- Ceramic Tagine with Moroccan Style Spice Mix
- Super Tasty plant-based food.
- Tasty Tagine a Middle Eastern must have.
- Ceramic Tagine.
- Moroccan style spice mix.
- No artificial colours or flavours.
Information
Ingredients
Salt, Ground Cinnamon, Ground Ginger, Ground Turmeric, Paprika, Ground Cumin
Allergy Information
- May contain nuts, peanuts and sesame.
Storage
Store spice mix in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Before first use, wash tagine in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly.
Warnings
- For oven use only, not to be used directly on hob.
- Not suitable for microwave use.
- Place tagine in cool oven and gradually increase temperature to that required.
- Always use oven gloves when removing from the oven and when removing lid before serving.
- Always put the tagine onto a heat resistant surface to avoid damage to your surfaces.
- Do not place a hot tagine onto a cold surface.
- Do not put a hot tagine straight into cold water.
- Always allow the tagine to cool thoroughly before cleaning.
- Recommend maximum oven temperature 190°C / 375°C / gas mark 5.
- Ceramics are fragile, inspect regularly and do not use if damaged.
- Failure to observe care instructions and warnings may lead to damage or breakage of the tagine.
- Please retain information for future reference.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Return to
- IG Design Group UK Ltd.
- Howard House, Howard Way, Newport Pagnell MK16 9PX,
- United Kingdom
Net Contents
1 x 75g Spice Mix
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|877 kJ
|210 kcal
|Fat
|5.9 g
|of which saturates
|0.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|25 g
|of which sugars
|8 g
|Protein
|6.1 g
|Salt
|38 g
Safety information
