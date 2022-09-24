We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Hollow Santa 50G

Write a review
Cadbury Dairy Milk Hollow Santa 50G
£1.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate figure.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk. May contain Nuts, Wheat.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  Mondelez UK,
  PO Box 7008,
  Birmingham,
  B30 2PT.
  Mondelez Ireland,
  Freephone 1-800 678708
  Malahide Road,
  Coolock,
  Dublin 5.
  www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g :
Energy2224 kJ (532 kcal)
Fat30 g
of which Saturates17 g
Carbohydrate57 g
of which Sugars56 g
Fibre2.1 g
Protein7.4 g
Salt0.24 g
1 Review

Average of 1 stars

didnt realise it was a mini one until it was deliv

1 stars

didnt realise it was a mini one until it was delivered

