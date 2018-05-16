We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Tesco Maple Bacon Flavour Pretzels 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Maple Bacon Flavour Pretzels 200G
£1.50
£0.75/100g

1/8 of a bag

Energy
437kJ
103kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
2.0g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.1g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.31g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1747kJ / 414kcal

Product Description

  • Maple bacon flavour wheat and potato pretzel shapes.
  • Golden & Crunchy Snowflake shaped pretzels, with a maple bacon flavour seasoning
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dried Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Maple Bacon Flavour Seasoning [Sugar, Yeast Extract, Salt, Dextrose, Smoked Salt, Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Malic Acid, Colour (Paprika Extract), Maple Syrup, Onion Powder, Dried Thyme], Dextrose, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a bag (25g)
Energy1747kJ / 414kcal437kJ / 103kcal
Fat8.1g2.0g
Saturates0.8g0.2g
Carbohydrate73.3g18.3g
Sugars8.3g2.1g
Fibre3.8g1.0g
Protein10.0g2.5g
Salt1.25g0.31g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here