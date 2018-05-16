Allison's 3 Step Kit Brioche Buns 237G

Product Description
- Seeded brioche burger bun kit consisting of individual sachets of flour, yeast and poppy and millet seeds - just add salt, sugar, butter, milk & egg.
- Prepare your surface, awaken the possibilities, and get ready to delight.
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans*.
- *with vegan substitutes.
- Makes 4
- Suitable for plant based diets
- Pack size: 237G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (containing: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Yeast, Poppy Seeds, Millet Seeds, Emulsifier (Sorbitan Monostearate), Flour Treatment Agents (Alpha-Amylase, Hemicellulase, Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya. For allergen advice, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before end: see base of box
Preparation and Usage
- Contains:
- Yeast
- Bread Flour
- Poppy & Millet Seeds
- You Will Need
- Large mixing bowl
- Baking sheet
- Measuring jug
- Small saucepan
- Wire cooling rack
- Just Add
- 1/2 tsp table salt
- 4 tsp caster sugar
- 60ml milk (any type)
- 2 x eggs or egg replacer
- 40ml cold water
- 20g butter (any type)
- 3 Simple Steps
- 1 Mix
- Remove 2 level tablespoons of flour from the sachet and set aside for kneading.
- Gently heat the milk, butter and water in a small saucepan until warm to the touch but not hot. Mix the remaining flour, salt, yeast and sugar in a large bowl. Make a well in the centre, add the milk mixture and 1 egg (or egg replacer) to make a soft, wet dough.
- 2 Prove
- Use most of the flour you'd set aside to dust your surface: knead the dough for 10 mins.* Persevere, it will come together.
- Use the remaining flour to dust your hands, then divide the dough into 4 equal pieces.
- Shape each piece by pulling the ends back under it, stretching the top smooth, to form a rough ball shape. Flatten each ball down with the back of your hand so they are burger bun shaped.
- 3 Cook
- Pre-heat the oven to 200°C (180°C Fan, Gas Mark 6).
- Transfer to a greased baking tray, leaving plenty of space between each of the buns, cover with greased cling film and put in a warm place to prove for 20-30 mins or until doubled in size.
- Glaze the tops with egg wash or any type of milk and sprinkle the seeds on top.
- Bake for 12-15 mins until golden and crisp. Cool on a wire rack.
- Storage tip: Your brioche burger buns will keep fresh in an air tight container for up to 48 hours.
- Prep time: 15 mins + 20-30 min prove
- Bake time: 12 - 15 mins
- *How to Knead:
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Foil. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Allinson's Flour,
- Western House,
- Lynchwood,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 6FZ.
Return to
- If you'd like to contact us about our products, please visit www.allinsonsflour.co.uk or write to us at:
- Allinson's Flour,
- Western House,
- Lynchwood,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 6FZ.
Net Contents
237g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Baked* Per 100g:
|Baked* Per Brioche Bun (80g)
|Energy
|1229kJ/292kcal
|983kJ/234kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|5.8g
|Of which saturates
|3.9g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|44.3g
|35.4g
|Of which sugars
|6.6g
|5.3g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|2.4g
|Protein
|10.6g
|8.5g
|Salt
|0.81g
|0.65g
|*For non vegan recipe
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.