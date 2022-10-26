We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Marsh & Mallow Orange & Milk Chocolate Marshmallows 100G

Marsh & Mallow Orange & Milk Chocolate Marshmallows 100G
£2.50
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • Orange Flavoured Marshmallows Coated in Milk Chocolate
  • Marshmallow, but Not as You Know it
  • 139 calories per serving
  • 1677kJ / 398kcal per 100g
  • These are tear-ibly delicious
  • Watch out, we're squish-able
  • Absolutely no palm oil
  • No artificial colours or flavourings
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (35%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Dextrose, Beef Gelatine, Humectant Glycerol, Cornflour, Natural Orange Flavouring (0.4%), Acid (Tartaric Acid), Salt, Colour: Paprika Extract, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 33.5% minimum, Milk Solids 20.5% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for customers with an allergy to Peanuts, Tree Nuts or Egg due to manufacturing processes. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store your marshmallows in cool, dry conditions. Eat within 3 days of opening.For best before see bottom right of pack.

Number of uses

Approximately 3 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Mallow & Marsh Ltd,
  • London,
  • WC2A 2JR.

Return to

  • Do you love how we whisk our marshmallow? Tell us all about it at info@mallowandmarsh.com or visit us at www.mallowandmarsh.com
  • Mallow & Marsh Ltd,
  • London,
  • WC2A 2JR.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 203 745 5023

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 35g serving
Energy1677kJ/398kcal587kJ/139kcal
Fat12.9g4.5g
of which saturates7.7g2.7g
Carbohydrate67g23.5g
of which sugars58g20.3g
Protein7.6g2.7g
Salt0.16g0.06g
Approximately 3 servings per pack--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Disappointing

2 stars

There isn’t enough orange flavour in the marshmallows to be tasted over the chocolate. Not really worth the money.

