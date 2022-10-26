Marsh & Mallow Orange & Milk Chocolate Marshmallows 100G

Disappointing
There isn’t enough orange flavour in the marshmallows to be tasted over the chocolate. Not really worth the money.
Milk Chocolate (35%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Dextrose, Beef Gelatine, Humectant Glycerol, Cornflour, Natural Orange Flavouring (0.4%), Acid (Tartaric Acid), Salt, Colour: Paprika Extract, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 33.5% minimum, Milk Solids 20.5% minimum
Store your marshmallows in cool, dry conditions. Eat within 3 days of opening.For best before see bottom right of pack.
Approximately 3 servings per pack
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 35g serving
|Energy
|1677kJ/398kcal
|587kJ/139kcal
|Fat
|12.9g
|4.5g
|of which saturates
|7.7g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|67g
|23.5g
|of which sugars
|58g
|20.3g
|Protein
|7.6g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.06g
|-
|-
