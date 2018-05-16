Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Duck Joint with Pork, Winter Fruits & Brandy Stuffing Serves 4
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1039kJ / 249kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked duck breast joint filled with a gluten free pork, winter fruits and brandy stuffing, topped with spiced sugar rub and a bay leaf, with a sachet of spiced cranberry sauce.
- Easy to cook and carve, the combination of rich and tender duck is beautifully balanced with the sweet and fruity stuffing. This smaller roast makes the ideal centrepiece for an intimate festive get together. Slow cooked and succulent this traditional duck joint is generously stuffed with a gluten free pork, winter fruits and brandy mix. Specially selected for flavour, from British farms, our easy carve birds are hand cut and trimmed, then prepared by skilled butchers, from a family run company with over forty years of experience. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 760G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Duck Breast (65%), Persian Style Spiced Cranberry Sauce (13%) [Water, Sugar, Cranberry, Golden Syrup, Brown Sugar, Cranberry Concentrate, Cornflour, Preservative (Trisodium Citrate), Salt, Sumac, Sunflower Oil, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Star Anise, Coriander, Cumin, Cardamom, Saffron], Pork, Apricot, Water, Onion, Date, Cranberry, Rice Flour, Demerara Sugar, Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Sugar, Gram Flour, Cognac, Salt, Orange Zest, Pea Fibre, Parsley, Stabilisers (Trisodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Ginger, Bay Leaf, Thyme, Sage, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), White Pepper, Cornflour, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Clove, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Orange Peel, Dextrose, Flavouring, Glyceryl Monostearate.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once opened, use within 1 day. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove from box. Place sauce sachet to one side. Remove joint from pouch (including all the juices). No need to wash poultry before cooking. Place joint in foil tray provided and cook in a pre-heated oven. 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 1 hr 20 mins. 10 mins before the end of cooking, baste with juices and drain any excess out of the tray and glaze over with sauce from sachet to cook for final 10 minutes. Once cooked cover with foil and rest for 10-20 minutes before removing bands and carving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British duck and pork.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Foil. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
760g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (117g**)
|Energy
|1039kJ / 249kcal
|1216kJ / 291kcal
|Fat
|14.0g
|16.4g
|Saturates
|4.5g
|5.3g
|Carbohydrate
|9.2g
|10.8g
|Sugars
|8.2g
|9.6g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.2g
|Protein
|21.0g
|24.6g
|Salt
|0.58g
|0.68g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 760g typically weighs 465g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
