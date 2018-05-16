Thorntons Pearl Luxury Winter Warming Gift Set

Product Description
- Ceramic mug, natural rubber hot water bottle with faux fur cover, one Thorntons hot chocolate sachet and three Thorntons Pearls chocolates.
- Backed by a century of British chocolate-making expertise, each bite into a Thorntons Pearl reveals a delightful centre of taste and texture.
- Break through the milk chocolate shell to discover a wonderfully gooey caramel filling, balanced with a hint of sea salt.
- Perfect for sharing – making time together even more delightful.
- Our chocolate is made with 100% cocoa butter. Milk chocolate contains: cocoa solids 30% minimum, milk solids 20% minimum.
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Before first use wash mug in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly.
- Mug suitable for dishwasher and microwave use.
- Hot water bottle is made from natural rubber.
- Complies with British Standard 1970:2012.
- For safe use and to obtain the maximum life from your hot water bottle please refer to the care and usage instructions before use.
- Faux Fur Cover: 100% Polyester
- KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.
- Removable and washable cover. Hand wash only.
- Do not use when wet or damp.
- Not suitable for children under 3 years of age.
Warnings
- Ceramics are fragile, inspect regularly and do not use if damaged.
- CAUTION:
- Do not fill using water from a domestic hot water system as this can considerably shorten the life of the hot water bottle. Prevent bottle contact with hot surfaces, oil or grease.
- When not in use, drain completely and store, with the stopper removed, in a cool, dry, dark place. Prevent exposure to sunlight. Do not place anything on top of the bottle during storage.
- Check both the stopper and bottle for wear and damage at regular intervals and prior to use. Stop use immediately at the first signs of wear, damage or perishing.
- Only the stopper provided is to be used with this bottle.
- Store out of the reach of children. Small parts represent a choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 3 years of age.
- WARNING:
- Hot water bottles can cause burns. Avoid prolonged direct contact with the skin.
- If there is a possibility that prolonged contact with the skin could occur, an adequate cover should be used to prevent burns.
- The ornamental knitted cover does not provide any insulation from heat. When using the hot water bottle with the faux fur cover avoid direct and prolonged contact with the same area of skin.
- Hot water bottles are not suitable for use with infants or persons insensitive to heat (Note: sensitivity to heat can be impaired by over-tiredness, certain medicines, alcohol or illness etc.).
- For children, use only under adult supervision and with cooler water.
- Under no circumstances should the hot water bottle be used as a cushion.
- Hot water bottles must not be sat on.
- Finally make sure the funnel is empty.
- Retain information for future reference.
Recycling info
Packing. Recycle
Return to
- IG Design Group UK Ltd.
- Howard House, Howard Way, Newport Pagnell MK16 9PX,
- United Kingdom
Safety information
Ingredients
Sugar, Caramel (22%) [Sugar, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup], Dried Whole MILK, Cocoa Butter, Butter (MILK), Cocoa Mass, Whole MILK, Sweetened Condensed Milk [Whole MILK, Sugar, lactose (MILK)], Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier [Lecithins (SOYA)], Sea Salt, Vegetable Fat (Palm Kernel), Flavourings
Allergy Information
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2091 kJ
|500 kcal
|Fat
|27.5 g
|of which saturates
|17.8 g
|Carbohydrate
|58.2 g
|of which sugars
|55.1 g
|Protein
|4.5 g
|Salt
|0.31 g
Ingredients
Sugar, Dried Whey (MILK), Cocoa Powder (15%), Dried Skimmed MILK, Chocolate (5%) [Cocoa mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (SOYA Lecithin)], Thickener (Cellulose Gum), Salt, Anti-cracking Agent (Calcium Phosphate)
Allergy Information
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|1620 kJ
|838 kcal
|Fat
|5 g
|of which saturates
|3 g
|Carbohydrate
|71 g
|of which sugars
|69 g
|Protein
|9.8 g
|Salt
|1.7 g
