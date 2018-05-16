We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Cocoa & Vanilla Flavour Nut Mix 200G

Tesco Cocoa & Vanilla Flavour Nut Mix 200G
£3.00
£15.00/kg

Per 25g

Energy
653kJ
158kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
13.6g

high

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

high

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2612kJ / 632kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of vanilla, cocoa and orange flavour cashew nuts and almonds, roasted and blanched almonds and hazelnuts.
  • COCOA & VANILLA FLAVOUR NUT MIX
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cashew Nut, Almond, Blanched Almond, Hazelnut, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring, Potato Starch, Orange Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2612kJ / 632kcal653kJ / 158kcal
Fat54.2g13.6g
Saturates5.8g1.4g
Carbohydrate11.0g2.7g
Sugars4.5g1.1g
Fibre8.6g2.2g
Protein20.7g5.2g
Salt0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

