Nivea Natural Trio Gift Set
Product Description
- NIVEA NATURAL TRIO GIFT SET
- Our Nivea gift packaging is...
- 100% plastic free
- Made from FSC Cardboard only
- Printed using mineral oil free inks
- www.nivea.co.uk/sustainability
- Nivea gifts, making the world a better place
- Please be water conscious when using our products
- NIVEA Natural Trio Skincare Gift Set - treat your skin naturally!
- This NIVEA Natural Trio skincare gift set contains the perfect mix to treat your skin naturally as well as a soft bamboo face cleansing cloth to indulge your skin, helping keep it feeling energised and cared for. The ideal set of gifts for her.
- The full gift set contains:
- 1. NIVEA Naturally Good Organic Aloe Vera Micellar Face Wash 140ml, with refreshing Organic Aloe Vera gently, yet effectively cleanses your skin. The micelles in the face wash gel act like a magnet to gently lift and remove dirt and impurities to purify the skin, leaving skin deeply cleansed.
- 2. NIVEA Naturally Good Cotton Flower Scent Organic Oil Infused Shower Gel 300ml, made with naturally derived skin caring ingredients, including responsibly sourced Bio Oil, that provides you with lasting skin comfort.
- 3. NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream 75ml, is a revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use on face, hands and body.
- Nivea® Naturally Good Cotton Flower Scent Organic Oil Infused Shower Gel
- Durability After Opening - 12M
- Made in Germany.
- Nivea Naturally Good Organic Aloe Vera Micellar Face Wash
- Made in Germany.
- Nivea Soft Moisturising Cream
- Durability After Opening - 12M
- Made in Spain.
- Bamboo Face Cloth
- Country of Origin: Turkey.
- Materials: Facecloth 70% bamboo fibre, 30% cotton, trim 100% polyester.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C001747, www.fsc.org
- ®=reg. tm. Beirsdorf AG Germany
- NIVEA Naturally Good Organic Aloe Vera Micellar Face Wash 140ml, with refreshing Organic Aloe Vera gently, yet effectively cleanses your skin. The micelles in the face wash gel act like a magnet to gently lift and remove dirt and impurities to purify the skin, leaving skin deeply cleansed.
- NIVEA Naturally Good Cotton Flower Scent Organic Oil Infused Shower Gel 300ml, made with naturally derived skin caring ingredients, including responsibly sourced Bio Oil, that provides you with lasting skin comfort.
- NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream 75ml, is a revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use on face, hands and body.
Information
Ingredients
Naturally Good Cotton Flower Scent Organic Oil Infused Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Glyceryl Oleate, Tocopherol, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Naturally Good Organic Aloe Vera Micellar Face Wash: Aqua, Coco-Glucoside, Alcohol Denat., Xanthan Gum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Cera Microcristallina, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum
Preparation and Usage
- Please always check the packaging of the products inside.
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
Return to
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
- www.NIVEA.co.uk
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.