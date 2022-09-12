Tesco Finest Vegetable Antipasti Pizza 420G
½ of a pizza
- Energy
- 2152kJ
-
- 513kcal
- 26%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 20.7g
- 30%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.1g
- 31%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 7.3g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 2.42g
- 40%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1020kJ / 243kcal
Product Description
- A wood fired pizza base topped with a tomato and caper sauce, marinated artichokes, Kalamata olives, grilled peppers, basil pesto and parsley.
- Our experts create our base using OO flour to give a crispy 'eggshell' crust. It's then hand stretched and baked in a wood fired oven for charred pockets of flavour. We select the freshest, perfectly ripe tomatoes to make our sweet and salty tomato and caper base sauce, then top it with marinated artichokes, juicy Kalamata olives and grilled red and yellow peppers. Finished with a drizzle of fragrant basil pesto and a sprinkling of fresh parsley.
- Hand stretched wood fired pizza with a tomato and caper sauce, topped with marinated artichokes, Kalamata olives, grilled peppers and basil pesto.
- Pack size: 420G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Artichoke (4.5%), Red Pepper (2.5%), Yellow Pepper (2.5%), Regato Cheese (Milk), Semolina (Wheat), Kalamata Olives (1.5%), Tomato Paste, Basil, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Capers, Flat Leaf Parsley, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Yeast, Garlic, Garlic Purée, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Parsley, Deactivated Yeast, Rosemary, Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Oregano, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Muscovado Sugar, Wheat Gluten.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 12 mins Remove all packaging, including cardboard baseboard. Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 220°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 7 18 mins Remove all packaging, including cardboard baseboard. Place pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Recycling info
Base. Recycle Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
420g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pizza (211g**)
|Energy
|1020kJ / 243kcal
|2152kJ / 513kcal
|Fat
|9.8g
|20.7g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|6.1g
|Carbohydrate
|28.2g
|59.5g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|7.3g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|5.1g
|Protein
|9.3g
|19.6g
|Salt
|1.15g
|2.42g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 420g typically weighs 375g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
