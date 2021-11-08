We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bisto Best Turkey Gravy 230G

Bisto Best Turkey Gravy 230G
£2.95
£1.29/100g

Per 50ml portion as prepared contains

Energy
59kJ
14kcal
<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1502kJ/355kcal

Product Description

  • Bisto Best for Turkey Gravy Granules
  • Bisto trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • With Real Meat Juices
  • Foiled in Freshness
  • Pack size: 230G

Information

Ingredients

Dried Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Flavourings (contain Wheat), Turkey Powder (1.5%), Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Black Pepper Extract, Onion Oil, Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply...
  • Put 4 heaped teaspoons of Bisto best into a measuring jug. Add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water, stirring all the time. Add more or less Bisto best to taste.

Number of uses

This jar makes approximately 58 portions

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • If you have any problems, please keep the packaging and phone
  • UK: 0800 234 6328 Mon - Fri (9:00am - 5:00pm).
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as sold:Per 50ml portion as prepared:
Energy1502kJ/355kcal59kJ/14kcal
Fat4.7g<0.5g
of which Saturates0.5g<0.1g
Carbohydrate76.0g3.0g
of which Sugars3.9g<0.5g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein2.1g<0.5g
Salt11.69g0.46g
1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Tasteless

2 stars

Didn't like this the chicken gravy is so much better .Only bought it as the chicken wasn't available .

£0.00 Guide price
