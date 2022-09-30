Feather & Down Relax & Unwind Gift Set
Product Description
- Feather & Down Relax & Unwind Gift Set
- Sleep Matters
- Complete your bedtime ritual by relaxing and unwinding with Feather & Down. Infused with lavender and chamomile essential oils, this body lotion and pillow spray are the perfect duo to help prepare you for sleep.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C102083
- With calming lavender and chamomile essential oils
- Dreamt of in England
- Yes cruelty free
- Yes natural extracts
- Yes vegan friendly
Information
Ingredients
Pillow Spray: Aqua (Water), Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trideceth 9, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Propylene Glycol, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Herb Oil, Linalool, Coumarin, Alpha-Isomethyl lonone, Limonene, Body Lotion: Aqua (Water), Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Glycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Benzoate, Carbomer, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Potassium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Herb Oil, Linalool, Coumarin, Alpha-Isomethyl lonone, Limonene
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- Pillow Spray
- Directions: Spray a generous amount onto your pillow to relax you as you drift off into a peaceful night's sleep.
- Body Lotion
- Directions: Massage gently into the skin until fully absorbed. For best results, use after a bath or shower.
Warnings
- WARNINGS: For external use only. Avoid direct contact with the eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with clean water. Do not apply to broken, irritated or sensitive skin. If irritation occurs discontinue use immediately. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle Box. Recycle Pump. Don't Recycle Tube. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Potter & Moore Ltd,
- The Black Church,
- St. Mary's Place,
- Dublin,
- D07 P4AX,
- Ireland.
Safety information
