Lynx Black Duo Gift Set
- Lynx Black Duo Gift Set
- So, it’s gifting time again, and again the age-old question, ‘what will I get him?’ Relax. The answer’s simple. Get him the legendary LYNX Gift Set relied on by gift-givers everywhere to hit the spot, year after fragrant year. Whoever he is, whatever the occasion, it’s the gift that always feels fresh. It’s the LYNX Black Duo Gift Set. This ultimate combo includes a 150 ml LYNX Black Deodorant Bodyspray and a 225 ml LYNX Black Bodywash – the ultimate Father’s Day pressie, Secret Santa surprise or gift for any occasion where smelling awesome matters. Which is every occasion, right? So help him stay on top of his game with this irresistible combo that guarantees he’ll smell ready for anything. Son, brother, husband, dad, uncle, cousin…whoever you’re buying for, there’ll be no fake smiles or eye-rolling when he opens this one because he’ll actually like it. And use it. And every time he does, he’ll remember the great gift you gave him. Probably. Point is, year after year the LYNX gift set phenomenon proves that guys always want to smell amazing. Fact. It's a perfect gift for any occasion big or small that he'll get a kick out of using every day.
- The LYNX Black Duo Gift Set features two gifts for him: LYNX Black Deodorant Bodyspray 150 ml and LYNX Black Bodywash 225 ml
- This LYNX Black gift set refreshes with frozen pear and warms with the slightly spicy scent of citrusy cedarwood
- Ideal for his night-out routine, LYNX Black Bodywash keeps him feeling confidently dry with its 12-hour odour protection formula
- Lynx Black Bodyspray 150 ml features a subtle, high definition fragrance combining notes of bergamot, rosemary and cedarwood that let him make an impression without going over the top
- We've paired this iconic bodywash and bodyspray duo in a smartly designed, ready-to-wrap carton box that's 100% recyclable
- These gifts for men are perfect for any occasion — think the ultimate Father’s Day present, secret Santa surprise or all-year-round gift winner
LYNX BLACK BODYSPRAY 150ML Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool. LYNX BLACK BODYWASH 225ML Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, PPG-6, Lactic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Saccharide Isomerate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 42090
United Kingdom
- LYNX BLACK BODYSPRAY 150ML DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
