New
Tesco Finest Spiced Pumpkin Latte Cake
1/6 of a cake
- Energy
- 1239kJ
-
- 295kcal
- 15%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 13.0g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.6g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 33.1g
- 37%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.18g
- 3%of the reference intake
high
medium
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1721kJ / 410kcal
Product Description
- Spiced pumpkin sponge cake filled with coffee buttercream and a coffee soak, topped with a sweet frosting and decorated with cinnamon dusting.
- A pumpkin spiced base filled with a Brazilian coffee buttercream & coffee soak, topped with a creamy frosting and a cinnamon sugar dusting. The perfect Autumn warmer.
- A spiced pumpkin sponge filled with a strong Brazilian coffee buttercream, topped with creamy frosting.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Pumpkin (3.5%), Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg White, Palm Kernel Oil, Cornflour, Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Coffee Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Cinnamon, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Ginger, Nutmeg, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Whey Powder (Milk).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Before removing collar, slide knife between cake and collar to release. Hold the cake and with a long clean, serrated sharp knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Collar. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a cake (72g)
|Energy
|1721kJ / 410kcal
|1239kJ / 295kcal
|Fat
|18.0g
|13.0g
|Saturates
|5.0g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|59.0g
|42.5g
|Sugars
|46.0g
|33.1g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.7g
|Protein
|2.6g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.18g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.