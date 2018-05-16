Wasabi Steamed Vegetable Gyoza 115G

Product Description
- Steamed vegetable gyoza filled with cabbage, carrot, onion, chive, ginger and garlic, served with gyoza dressing
- Mr. Kim, our founder, was fortunate to learn this lip-smacking recipe while working on a street food stall in Tokyo. It's the real deal... soft on the outside, sticky on the inside - and bursting with vegetables and aromatic flavours.
- Wasabi embodies the delicious adventures of Mr Kim. This mercurial man spent decades in Japan, Thailand, China and South Korea mastering their vibrant dishes - all so you can taste their big, authentic flavours at home.
- Authentic Japanese: in a box
- Juicy dumplings brimming with lively fresh flavours + soya and vinegar dipping sauce
- Barley gluten and sesame
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 115G
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Gyoza (Vegetable (44%) (Cabbage, Carrot, Onion, Chive, Ginger, Garlic), Wheat Flour, Water, Textured Vegetable Soy Protein, Wheat Starch, Modified Tapioca Starch, Light Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Fructose Syrup), Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Sugar, Potato Starch, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, White Pepper, D-Xylose), Gyoza Dressing (Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Water, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Salt)
Allergy Information
- Made in a production kitchen that uses or handles Crustaceans, Fish. For allergens, including Cereal containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Previously frozen and defrosted without affecting the quality or safety of the product.- Keep in fridge - See front of pack for 'use by' date
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove cardboard sleeve
- Peel back film lid to remove sauce sachet and put back on
- Pop in microwave
900w 1.20 min, 1000w 50 sec
Stand for 1 min
- Dip into sauce and tuck in
- Do not reheat
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Hungry?
- Dig right in! These little fellas are ready to eat straight from the pack. Or you can heat them up.
Number of uses
We think this is the perfect portion for one
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Wasabi Co. Ltd,
- Unit 5 Origin Business Park,
- Rainsford Road,
- Park Royal,
- London,
Return to
- Wanna chat?
- Say 'konnichiwa' to hi@wasabi.uk.com
- Wasabi Co. Ltd,
- Unit 5 Origin Business Park,
- Rainsford Road,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7FW,
- United Kingdom.
- wasabi.uk.com
Net Contents
115g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as consumed per 100g
|as consumed per pack
|Energy (KJ)
|594
|683
|Energy (Kcal)
|140
|161
|Fat (g)
|1.6
|1.9
|of which saturate fat (g)
|0.3
|0.3
|Carbohydrate (g)
|27.3
|31.4
|of which sugar (g)
|4.5
|5.2
|Protein (g)
|5.3
|6.1
|Salt (g)
|1.89
|2.18
|-
|-
