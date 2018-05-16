We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Peppery Babyleaf Salad 80g

Tesco Peppery Babyleaf Salad 80g

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Each pack

Energy
59kJ
14kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 74kJ / 18kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of chard, wild rocket, green baby kale and hot rocket.
  • STRONG Fiery hot rocket with tender baby leaves
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chard, Wild Rocket, Green Baby Kale, Hot Rocket.

To ensure you get the highest quality product, leaves and proportions of the mix may vary.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (80g)
Energy74kJ / 18kcal59kJ / 14kcal
Fat0.2g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate1.7g1.3g
Sugars0.9g0.7g
Fibre1.0g0.8g
Protein1.8g1.5g
Salt0.20g0.16g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
