Tesco Finest Stem Ginger Tiffin Cracker 605G

One slice
- Energy
- 1009kJ
-
- 241kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 12.5g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.4g
- 27%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 19.9g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.23g
- 4%of the reference intake
high
high
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2019kJ / 483kcal
Product Description
- Belgian dark chocolate tiffin with ginger biscuit pieces and sweetened stem ginger, topped with a bronze lustre.
- Rich & Indulgent dusted with bronze lustre
- Pack size: 605G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Belgian Dark Chocolate (23%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sweetened Stem Ginger (16%) [Ginger, Sugar Cane Syrup], Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Sugar, Water, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Soya Flour, Ginger Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colours (Iron Oxides and Hydroxide, Beta-Carotene, Annatto Bixin, Curcumin).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 55% minimum
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Base. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
605g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (50g)
|Energy
|2019kJ / 483kcal
|1009kJ / 241kcal
|Fat
|24.9g
|12.5g
|Saturates
|10.8g
|5.4g
|Carbohydrate
|60.3g
|30.2g
|Sugars
|39.7g
|19.9g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.9g
|Protein
|3.4g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.46g
|0.23g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.