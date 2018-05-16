We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Stem Ginger Tiffin Cracker 605G

Tesco Finest Stem Ginger Tiffin Cracker 605G
£8.00
£1.33/100g

One slice

Energy
1009kJ
241kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
12.5g

high

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.4g

high

27%of the reference intake
Sugars
19.9g

high

22%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2019kJ / 483kcal

Product Description

  • Belgian dark chocolate tiffin with ginger biscuit pieces and sweetened stem ginger, topped with a bronze lustre.
  • Rich & Indulgent dusted with bronze lustre
  • Pack size: 605G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Dark Chocolate (23%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sweetened Stem Ginger (16%) [Ginger, Sugar Cane Syrup], Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Sugar, Water, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Soya Flour, Ginger Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colours (Iron Oxides and Hydroxide, Beta-Carotene, Annatto Bixin, Curcumin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 55% minimum

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Base. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

605g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (50g)
Energy2019kJ / 483kcal1009kJ / 241kcal
Fat24.9g12.5g
Saturates10.8g5.4g
Carbohydrate60.3g30.2g
Sugars39.7g19.9g
Fibre1.8g0.9g
Protein3.4g1.7g
Salt0.46g0.23g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
