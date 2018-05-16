Tesco Finest Cola Flavour Gammon with Treacle Glaze 1.4kg - 1.9kg Serves min 5

Per 150g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 849kJ / 202kcal
Product Description
- Unsmoked gammon joint with added water with a sachet of black treacle and cola flavour glaze.
- Succulent & Sticky Ready to roast with a black treacle and cola spiced glaze BRITISH / OUTDOOR BRED British outdoor bred pork leg, cured in a cola flavour spiced marinade with a sweet and sticky glaze. Ready to roast in the bag and perfect for slow cooked pulled gammon or a more traditional slicing joint. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (77%), Black Treacle and Cola Flavour Glaze Sachet (7%) [Sugar, Water, Black Treacle, Invert Sugar Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Tomato Paste, Colour (Plain Caramel), Cornflour, Cinnamon, Pimento, Flavouring], Water, Salt, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Caramelised Sugar, Maize Starch, Demerara Sugar, Fructose, Citric Acid, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Ginger, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Pimento, Cinnamon, Lime Oil, Lemon Oil.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For Pulled Gammon 170°C / Fan 150°C / Gas 4 60 mins per 500g plus 30 mins. Keep glaze sachet to one side. Retain joint in the roasting bag, pierce the top of the bag a couple of times and pull the bag away from the joint. Place joint into a lined roasting tin. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 60 minutes per 500g plus 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and carefully open the bag, caution as hot steam will escape. Remove the joint from the bag, discard the bag and juices. Place the joint into a serving dish and pull the meat apart using two forks then mix the glaze sachet through the pulled gammon. For Carving Gammon - 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 30 mins per 500g plus 30 mins Keep glaze sachet to one side. Retain joint in the roasting bag, pierce the top of the bag a couple of times and pull the bag away from the joint. Place joint into a lined roasting tin. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 30 minutes per 500g plus 30 minutes. 15 minutes before the end of cooking, remove from the oven and carefully open the bag, caution as hot steam will escape. Remove the joint from the bag, discard the bag and juices. Place the joint onto a lined tray and pour over the glaze sachet return to the oven for 15 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Preparation and Usage
Number of uses
min. 5 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle Box. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 150g
|Energy
|849kJ / 202kcal
|1274kJ / 303kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|11.0g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|9.3g
|13.9g
|Sugars
|8.5g
|12.8g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.4g
|Protein
|24.4g
|36.6g
|Salt
|2.03g
|3.04g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.. Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
No reviews yet
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.