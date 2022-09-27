We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco Moroccan Grains 300G

Tesco Moroccan Grains 300G
£2.00
£6.67/kg

½ of a pack

Energy
819kJ
195kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
3.9g

low

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.9g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

low

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 546kJ / 130kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked bulgur wheat, cooked giant couscous and chickpeas with red pepper, butternut squash, spinach, raisins and spices.
  • A mix of bulgur wheat, giant couscous and chickpeas with butternut squash, red pepper & raisins, in a turmeric & cumin dressing.
  • with a turmeric & cumin dressing
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Bulgur Wheat (36%) [Water, Bulgur Wheat], Cooked Giant Couscous (29%) [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Chickpeas [Chickpeas, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Red Pepper, Butternut Squash, Red Wine Vinegar, Spinach, Raisins, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Red Chilli, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Turmeric Powder, Salt, Cumin Seed, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 1 min 30 secs/900W 1 min 30 secs
Remove label. Pierce film lid several times. Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (150g)
Energy546kJ / 130kcal819kJ / 195kcal
Fat2.6g3.9g
Saturates0.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate18.4g27.6g
Sugars2.6g3.9g
Fibre7.6g11.4g
Protein4.5g6.8g
Salt0.25g0.38g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
