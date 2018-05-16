Allinson's 3 Step Kit Seeded Bagels 237G

Product Description
- Seeded bagel kit consisting of individual sachets of flour, yeast and poppy and millet seeds - just add salt, sugar, olive oil and water.
- Prepare your surface, awaken the possibilities, and get ready to delight.
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans*
- *with vegan substitutes.
- Makes 4
- Suitable for plant based diets
- Pack size: 237G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (containing: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Yeast, Poppy Seeds, Millet Seeds, Emulsifier (Sorbitan Monostearate), Flour Treatment Agents (Alpha-Amylase, Hemicellulase, Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya. For allergen advice, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before end: See base of box
Preparation and Usage
- Contains:
- Yeast
- Bread Flour
- Poppy & Millet Seeds
- You will need
- Large mixing bowl
- Baking sheet
- Measuring jug
- Large saucepan
- Large spoon
- Wire cooling rack
- Just add
- 1 Tsp table salt
- 1 Tbsp caster sugar
- 120ml Warm water
- 1/2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 Tbsp milk (any type)
- or 1 x Egg
- 3 Simple Steps
- 1 Mix
- Remove 2 level tablespoons of flour from the sachet and set aside for kneading.
- Mix the remaining flour, salt, yeast, and sugar in a large bowl. Make a well in the centre, add the water and oil, then mix to make a soft dough.
- Use the flour you'd set aside to dust your surface; knead the dough for 10 mins* next divide the dough into 4 equal pieces. Shape each piece by pulling the ends back under it, stretching the top smooth, to form a rough ball shape.
- 2 Prove
- Use the handle of a spoon to make a hole in the middle of each ball, about 3cm wide.
- Pre-heat the oven to 220°C (200°C Fan, Gas Mark 7).
- Place the balls on an oiled baking sheet, cover loosely with clingfilm and leave to prove in a warm place for 20 mins.
- Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Slip the bagels into the boiling water, 2 at a time, for 30 secs on each side, until the bagels have puffed slightly, and a skin has formed. Remove with a large spoon and drain away any excess water.
- 3 Cook
- Put back onto the oiled baking sheet, then glaze the tops with egg wash or any type of milk and sprinkle the seeds on top.
- Bake for 15 mins until golden and crisp. Then cool on a wire rack.
- Storage tip: Your bagels will keep fresh in an air tight container for up to 48 hours.
- Prep time: 15 mins + 20 mins prove
- Bake time: 15 mins
- *How to Knead:
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Foil. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Allinson's Flour,
- Western House,
- Lynchwood,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 6FZ.
Return to
- If you'd like to contact us about our products, please visit www.allinsonflour.co.uk or write to us at:
- Allinson's Flour,
- Western House,
- Lynchwood,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 6FZ.
Net Contents
237g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Baked* Per 100g:
|Baked* Per Bagel (80g)
|Energy
|1283kJ/305 kcal
|1026kJ/244 kcal
|Fat
|7.8g
|6.2g
|Of which saturates
|4.5g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|46.9g
|37.5g
|Of which sugars
|5.9g
|4.7g
|Protein
|10.1g
|8.1g
|Salt
|1.13g
|0.90g
|*For non vegan recipe
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.